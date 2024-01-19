iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.73.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.