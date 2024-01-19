iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,574 shares.The stock last traded at $258.19 and had previously closed at $260.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.73.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

