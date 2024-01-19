iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 112,517 shares.The stock last traded at $74.33 and had previously closed at $74.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $900.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,192,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

