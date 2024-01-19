iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJT opened at $121.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.