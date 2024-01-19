iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,353. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

