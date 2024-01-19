iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

