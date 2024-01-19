iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $586.88

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $586.88 and last traded at $586.25, with a volume of 340693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $578.60.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.98 and a 200-day moving average of $507.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

