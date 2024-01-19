iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 39,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 751,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

