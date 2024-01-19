iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $81,771,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. 930,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

