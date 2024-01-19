iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 631,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 411,548 shares.The stock last traded at $29.28 and had previously closed at $29.66.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at $370,000. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

