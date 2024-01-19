iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,166 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.88% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,637,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 545,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 266,452 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.60. 83,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

