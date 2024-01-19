iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

