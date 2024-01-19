iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.46% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 10,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $767.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

