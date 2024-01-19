iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 803,223 shares during the period.

IEV stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

