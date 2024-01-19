iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lowered by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.