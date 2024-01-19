IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 47,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $10.71 on Friday. IonQ has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,567,000 after buying an additional 376,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.