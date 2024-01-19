Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 8,683 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $437,796.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

