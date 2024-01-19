Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 24,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical volume of 3,032 call options.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 1,911,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

