Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 756,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 638,561 shares.The stock last traded at $49.99 and had previously closed at $50.01.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

