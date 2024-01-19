Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.72

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 5521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $12,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

