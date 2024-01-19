Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,990,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,025,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $275.71 and a 52-week high of $417.07.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

