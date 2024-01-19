Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.35.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

