Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 151,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,442. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

