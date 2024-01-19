InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.1 million. InterDigital also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.340-1.340 EPS.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.5 %

IDCC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 21,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,797. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $211,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.