Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 709,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 345,278 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

