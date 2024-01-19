Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.