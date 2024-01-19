Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
NYSE:IDN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
