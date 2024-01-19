Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

