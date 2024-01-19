Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
The company has a market cap of $669.98 million and a PE ratio of -560.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
