Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Intchains Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $669.98 million and a PE ratio of -560.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.