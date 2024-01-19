Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $34.18

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $35.03. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 12,418 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $657.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

