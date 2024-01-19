Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

ISPOW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

