Insider Selling: THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) COO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:THO opened at $113.25 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in THOR Industries by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

