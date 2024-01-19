Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $2,498,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $486.60 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

