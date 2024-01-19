Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,442 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.74 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

