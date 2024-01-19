Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $35,080.56 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $27.23 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $756.45 million, a PE ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

