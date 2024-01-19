Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Buys 13,067 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,197.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 712,715 shares in the company, valued at $719,842.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Gregg Williams bought 6,731 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,269.48.

On Thursday, January 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 4,200 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $4,494.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Gregg Williams acquired 3,548 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $3,583.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gregg Williams acquired 100 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gregg Williams bought 3,734 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $3,285.92.

On Monday, December 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Gregg Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Gregg Williams bought 858 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $746.46.

On Monday, December 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 28,948 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $25,763.72.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Gregg Williams acquired 993 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $953.28.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.46. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

