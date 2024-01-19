Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$21.91. 68,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,190. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.83. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.44 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of C$515.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

