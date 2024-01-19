Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.39).

ITM Power Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 51.04 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £314.86 million, a PE ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.13.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

