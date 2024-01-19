Insider Buying: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENGH stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$27.51 and a 12-month high of C$44.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGH. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

