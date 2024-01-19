Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 41,792 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,164,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,577,350.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.51 per share, for a total transaction of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.42 per share, for a total transaction of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.19 per share, for a total transaction of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.11 per share, for a total transaction of 2,367,150.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BMEZ stock opened at 14.91 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.80.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

