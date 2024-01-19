Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.83. 161,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 583,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INBX

Inhibrx Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.