Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 821 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,341,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

