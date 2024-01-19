Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

