Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 19,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 359.2% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

