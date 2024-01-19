Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

