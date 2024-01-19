Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 130,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 38,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 188.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 193,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 126,705 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

