Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

