Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Park City Group worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Stock Up 4.1 %

PCYG opened at $11.52 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $209.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

