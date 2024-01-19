Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.62).

IMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.90) to GBX 2,250 ($28.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,905.50 ($24.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,835.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,786.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.40, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.44. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,084 ($26.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,856.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Brands

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Diane de Saint Victor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,885 ($23.99) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($143,911.44). Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.