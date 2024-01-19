Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of ITW opened at $252.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

