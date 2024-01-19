HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.21. HUYA shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 397,624 shares.
HUYA Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $782.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.