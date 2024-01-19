HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.21. HUYA shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 397,624 shares.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $782.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.