Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.